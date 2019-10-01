Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Reaches $44.81 After 4.00% Up Move; Shorts at Parsley Energy Class A (PE) Raised By 12.48%

Parsley Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PE) had an increase of 12.48% in short interest. PE’s SI was 11.16 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.48% from 9.92 million shares previously. With 4.93M avg volume, 2 days are for Parsley Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PE)’s short sellers to cover PE’s short positions. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.09M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 1.13 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHAREThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $40.09 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $46.60 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OXY worth $1.60B more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Btc Mngmt invested in 7,371 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.60 million shares. 9,997 were reported by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.03% or 566,456 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 220,685 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.12% or 1.22 million shares. Wesbanco Bank reported 0.05% stake. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Columbia Asset Management reported 0.12% stake. U S Global Invsts, a Texas-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 116,300 shares. Twin Capital has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Transamerica Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 15 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 10,105 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 23.52% above currents $44.81 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 27 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.20M for 16.00 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.09 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.84 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 18.41 P/E ratio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was bought by Windlinger Jerry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett And Limited Co owns 2.50 million shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership accumulated 321,864 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 5.07 million shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Management holds 359,449 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability reported 49,067 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 365,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 43,667 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Korea Inv reported 12,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amg Trust Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 98,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas owns 319,950 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Oslo Asset Management As holds 8.14% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 1.66M shares. Pnc Services has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 22,486 shares. Moore Capital Management L P holds 0.11% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 50.09% above currents $16.99 stock price. Parsley Energy had 9 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, August 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23.