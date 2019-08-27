Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Reaches $42.63 After 7.00% Up Move; Shorts at Novartis AG (NVS) Lowered By 8.95%

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) had a decrease of 8.95% in short interest. NVS’s SI was 3.78M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.95% from 4.15M shares previously. With 2.37M avg volume, 2 days are for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s short sellers to cover NVS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $89.27. About 212,074 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 07/05/2018 – Novartis Drug Combination Gets FDA Approval for Thyroid Cancer; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna® approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked to Atherosclerosis-Related Conditions, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019

The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 777,926 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOEDThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $38.13 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $45.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OXY worth $2.67B more.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.13 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.41 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401.

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 33.38% above currents $42.63 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 694 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 7,005 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited invested in 920 shares. Novare Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,843 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Grp invested in 0% or 103 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Invesco Limited accumulated 12.44M shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc reported 0.48% stake. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested in 0.11% or 174,378 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 16,551 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na accumulated 29,159 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 141,144 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.06% or 183,150 shares. Moreover, Town And Country Retail Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,438 shares.

