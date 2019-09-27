Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position Maintained by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt; As Mednax (MD) Valuation Declined, P2 Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding by $33.83 Million

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 128.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 8,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,623 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, up from 6,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 4.07M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.38M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 570,555 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, First Tru Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 143,573 shares. Swedbank invested in 1.48 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Management reported 31,803 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Focused Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Farallon Cap Management Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Umb State Bank N A Mo has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 102,571 shares. 1.79M are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 170,202 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 8,928 shares stake. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 77,160 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,541 shares.