Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Value Declined While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Cut Holding; Crestwood Advisors Raised Position in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by $655,109

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 7,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 262,260 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, up from 255,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06M shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania holds 31,859 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 1.29% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 52,027 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 603,508 shares. 2.73M are held by Swiss Bancorp. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 3.57M shares. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 4,438 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Stack Fin Mgmt holds 1.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 156,089 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Trust Communications Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Capital Sarl reported 73,600 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.19% or 648,589 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI) by 22,491 shares to 409,365 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 73,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,336 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 351,004 are owned by Raymond James Services Advsrs. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.05% or 10,370 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & stated it has 3.60 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 23 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 386,538 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Kwmg Ltd Co reported 78 shares. Stanley holds 12,187 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Linscomb Williams accumulated 0.25% or 32,085 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.46% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). City Holdg Co accumulated 30,913 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.27% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Golub Group Lc has 2.75% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 347,464 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 1.49 million shares.

