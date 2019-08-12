Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Lost It’s Evercore ISI Group Outperform Rating; NORITZ ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (NRTZF) Shorts Increased By 1134.85%

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)‘s stock was downgraded to a In-Line by stock analysts at Evercore ISI Group. OXY’s Outperform rating is no longer valid.

NORITZ CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:NRTZF) had an increase of 1134.85% in short interest. NRTZF’s SI was 81,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1134.85% from 6,600 shares previously. It closed at $12.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Noritz Corporation manufactures and sells household water heaters and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers water heaters, hydronic heating systems, gas fan heaters, and gas co-generation systems; water tank units for use with fuel cells; solar water heaters; photovoltaic power generation systems for industry use; built-in bath systems, built-in kitchen systems, and wash basins; and built-in gas cookers and gas table cookers. It currently has negative earnings.

It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is up 38.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $42.16 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.