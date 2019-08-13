Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered Its Holding by $729,168 as Market Valuation Declined; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Hess (HES) Stake as Stock Rose

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 8.30M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 748,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11M, down from 766,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 1.09M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How Oxy might change under Icahn – Houston Business Journal” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum cut at Stanley as high leverage adds to oil price risk – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd holds 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 6,826 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Com has 8,945 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 708,100 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 1.90 million shares. First Foundation reported 170,935 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 1.38% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Park Natl Oh stated it has 30,930 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cordasco Finance Ntwk invested in 115 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 23,881 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 8,033 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 578,262 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Company invested in 0.28% or 83,100 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates owns 0.21% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 10,357 shares.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by Checki Terrence J.. 442 shares were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar, worth $25,079. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E, worth $25,079. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of stock.