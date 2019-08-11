Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lowered Stake by $729,168 as Stock Value Declined; Myr Group Del (MYRG) Shares Rose While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lowered Its Position

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (MYRG) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 45,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 412,782 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 458,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Myr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 57,158 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP APPOINTS BOARD MEMBER HARTWICK CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q EPS 34C, EST. 18C; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 375 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 5.23M shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. City invested 0.5% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division accumulated 0% or 1,573 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc reported 2,370 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 50 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Svcs Grp has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 42,703 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. Blair William And Il reported 35,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 3.61M shares. 37,500 are held by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.22% stake. North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Lc has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eagleclaw Managment Lc invested in 4,728 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 8,879 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 120,125 shares to 525,465 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 58,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MYRG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 0.23% less from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 5,243 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 9,100 shares. Peconic Prtn Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). 118,643 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 7,725 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 229,817 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.03% or 17,532 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 16,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 39 shares. Mackay Shields holds 25,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 194,492 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 13,445 shares.