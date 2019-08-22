Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Wedbush Securities Has Lifted Its Stake by $490,116; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lifted Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding by $3.82 Million; Shares Rose

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,084 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, up from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. It is down 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $220.78. About 1.42M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 94,142 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research reported 1.27 million shares stake. Parsec Management Incorporated owns 71,484 shares. Mcmillion Cap owns 1,275 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sterling Strategies Ltd holds 2,602 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 16,426 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 2.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 4,266 shares. Palladium Prtn Lc holds 2.33% or 168,522 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.73% or 81,940 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 20,855 shares. Dakota Wealth has 16,793 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru has 73,977 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp stated it has 84.31M shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt invested in 1.53% or 36,058 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Com holds 671 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 578,262 shares stake. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 16,095 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Swedbank reported 1.54 million shares. 306,835 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Orrstown Fincl Services holds 0.94% or 10,114 shares. South Dakota Council owns 14,500 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 112,649 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4,056 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 181,555 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Advisory Svcs Net reported 10,031 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 108,000 shares. Arrow stated it has 21,024 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 9,023 shares to 4,698 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,645 shares, and cut its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM).

