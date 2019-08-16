Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Sun Life Financial Has Raised Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Stake Has Raised by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 197,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.05 million, up from 977,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 23,380 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 17,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 9.28 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 747,080 shares to 8.13M shares, valued at $193.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,744 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on May 20, 2019

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. $1.80 million worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,814 shares to 16,851 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 18,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,402 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,805 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Adams Natural Res Fund Incorporated invested in 4.14% or 369,200 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Peapack Gladstone reported 4,066 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 174,378 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company reported 1,821 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Founders Ltd reported 13,986 shares stake. 3,710 were accumulated by First Business Fin. Cna Financial has 19,590 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 108,000 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 2,191 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).