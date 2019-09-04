Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Decreased Its Holding by $5.14 Million; As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Share Value Rose, Montgomery Investment Management Cut by $620,725 Its Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 77,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 919,621 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.88 million, down from 997,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.94M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 124,172 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources +2% post Q2 results; raised FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group (MDU) Presents At West Coast Utilities Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc stated it has 479,741 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus invested in 0.01% or 20,500 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 24,147 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 36,229 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 148,018 shares. 200 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 28,466 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.11% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Bartlett Limited Liability Com owns 1,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 433,330 shares. 88,400 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $117.69M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos (NYSE:TJX) by 207,795 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $254.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 14,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Trustmark Bank Department reported 834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviance Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.11% or 12,878 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 62,913 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 192,635 shares. 193,330 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 30,758 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation New York, New York-based fund reported 3,563 shares. 174,465 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. Moreover, Intact has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 20,700 shares. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 7,483 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,855 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).