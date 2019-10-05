Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Meeder Asset Management Decreased Stake by $5.94 Million; Arga Investment Management LP Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.07 Million

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 118,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 9,196 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462,000, down from 128,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278,000, down from 25,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $622.36 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO) by 915 shares to 1,034 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc by 6,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Icahn Carl C has invested 6.3% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Westwood Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 1.15 million shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 1.50M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company accumulated 5,414 shares. Fincl Architects Inc reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 79,954 shares. Btc Management Inc reported 7,371 shares. City Hldg holds 0.34% or 25,116 shares. Texas-based Holt Capital Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cushing Asset Lp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The New York-based Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tru Invest Advsrs invested in 0.73% or 11,575 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 329,370 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How Oxy might change under Icahn – Houston Business Journal” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Are These 10 High-Yielding S&P Dividend Stocks Traps or Treasures? – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Towercrest Management owns 7,001 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 42,097 were reported by Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability. Weiss Asset Management LP accumulated 0.01% or 1,592 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 3.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendley And invested in 5.78% or 92,059 shares. Muhlenkamp & Company holds 8.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,743 shares. Bridges Investment Management owns 507,402 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh reported 4.09% stake. Martin Tn invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 590,143 are owned by Saturna. Maple Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 195,640 shares or 5.89% of all its holdings. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 6.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Blume Cap has 3.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,198 shares. Rwwm Inc owns 205,232 shares for 7.63% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 198,410 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT), Not FAANG Stocks for Stable Growth & Income – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 15,575 shares to 49,942 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 151,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).