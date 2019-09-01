Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position Maintained by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 14,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.72 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 83,881 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 66,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 611,189 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fisher Asset Limited holds 650,319 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,625 shares. The Illinois-based Css Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Personal Capital stated it has 480,981 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 8,060 are owned by Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt. Peoples Financial Ser has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oakworth Capital owns 1,706 shares. Perkins Coie stated it has 320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.54M were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Principal Financial Gp Inc reported 2.35M shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Caymus Limited Partnership stated it has 6.98% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). E&G Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,262 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Western Midstream Names New Chief Executive And Chief Operating Officers – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,330 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares to 27,955 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 40,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,386 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).