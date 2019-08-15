Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Capital International Sarl Has Lowered Holding by $594,000 as Share Price Declined; Kemnay Advisory Services Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Cut by $341,922 as Stock Price Declined

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 31,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 39,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 258,231 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 73,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 82,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 1.35M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 44,293 shares to 83,808 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).