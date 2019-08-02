Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Capital International Investors Upped Stake by $71.80 Million as Stock Price Declined; D-E Shaw & Company Holding in Sun Cmntys (Call) (SUI) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (Call) (SUI) by 97.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 257,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 7,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 264,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 339,157 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 10.47M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692.79M, up from 9.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 13.74M shares traded or 28.31% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc accumulated 283,897 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Westpac Bk Corp reported 128,830 shares stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 10,690 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Waterfront Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 94,560 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prns Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 105,495 are owned by Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 15,762 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2,619 shares. 261,773 are held by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. 14,487 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Tcw Gp reported 75,509 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 505,374 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 3 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Co holds 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 43 shares.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Increase – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity LifeStyle Properties: Manufactured Home REIT Offers Superior Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.76M for 23.58 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 71,160 shares to 130,924 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 801,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beats, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 4,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 10.68M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 86,617 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 3.61M shares. First In has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Horrell Cap Inc stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Manhattan Communications stated it has 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Investec Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 79,743 shares. 21,494 are owned by Patten Grp. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 38,031 shares in its portfolio. 38,328 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,005 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The California-based Aspiriant Lc has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 1,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.