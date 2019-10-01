Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Cut Position in Hni (HNI) by $24.33 Million as Valuation Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 92,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 100,563 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, down from 192,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 6.27M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 695,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.03M, down from 7.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 163,776 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 16/05/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Straight Drop; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.70, EST. $2.54; 17/04/2018 – HNI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 10th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth For First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES REVOLVING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS FROM $400 MLN TO $450 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ HNI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNI); 20/04/2018 – HNI 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – RETIREMENT OF STAN ASKREN AND PROMOTION OF JEFFREY LORENGER AS PRESIDENT; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Board Anticipates Lorenger Will Be Promoted to CEO Before Year End

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carl Icahn aims to replace Occidental Petroleum board members over Anadarko deal – Houston Business Journal” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Occidental Announces Final Results in its Offers to Exchange Twenty-Three Series of Notes Issued by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Anadarko Holding Company, Anadarko Finance Company and Kerr-McGee Corporation For Occidental Notes – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWF) by 5,443 shares to 71,882 shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 7,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset Mgmt owns 1.38% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 94,140 shares. Kentucky-based Field Main National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coastline holds 37,140 shares. Goelzer Investment Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,839 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 2.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tru Company Of Vermont stated it has 2,217 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 3,987 are owned by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd. Conning Incorporated reported 11,195 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 144,708 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. World Invsts reported 18.98 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 2,166 were accumulated by Guardian Life Co Of America. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.06% stake.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold HNI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 2.06% less from 30.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.99 million shares. Prudential has 0% invested in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Company owns 4,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) or 11,524 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 3,930 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability accumulated 15,290 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 217,678 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). 811,855 were reported by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Fmr Llc accumulated 55,541 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.42% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 16,152 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI).

Analysts await HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 17.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.9 per share. HNI’s profit will be $45.45 million for 8.37 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by HNI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 178.95% EPS growth.