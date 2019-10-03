Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Analysts See $0.70 EPS; ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (ITVPF) Shorts Lowered By 3.22%

ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) had a decrease of 3.22% in short interest. ITVPF’s SI was 11.06M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.22% from 11.43 million shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 5822 days are for ITV PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)’s short sellers to cover ITVPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.013 during the last trading session, reaching $1.466. About 1,500 shares traded. ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report $0.70 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $1.07 EPS change or 60.45% from last quarter’s $1.77 EPS. OXY’s profit would be $626.14M giving it 15.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see -27.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 2.09 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Occidental closes $3.9B deal, reveals how much it’s divested since acquiring Anadarko – Houston Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Dillon Kenneth. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 29.78% above currents $42.65 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 23 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tig Ltd accumulated 23,215 shares. Dnb Asset As has 84,502 shares. Moreover, Heritage Invsts Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Burt Wealth holds 1,059 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 17,851 shares. Washington Tru Comm holds 0.19% or 68,905 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 1.41% or 173,250 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 170,604 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 55,925 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Haverford holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13,301 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 7,519 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest Mngmt has 4,618 shares. Retirement Planning Grp owns 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,407 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication stated it has 127,373 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H Com stated it has 9,500 shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $38.15 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.42 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.

More recent ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ITV Plc Is Trying To Be “More Than TV” – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “ITV Plc. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: ITV deciding against acquisition of The Weinstein Co. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2015 was also an interesting one.