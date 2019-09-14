Occidental Petroleum Ord (OXY) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $630,500; Miles Capital Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Increased by $606,879

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 4,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,237 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, up from 15,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Ord (OXY) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 12,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 66,815 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 54,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94M shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Muoio Llc holds 10,443 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has 3.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 346,613 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polen Capital Lc owns 15.60M shares for 10.13% of their portfolio. Northside Cap Mgmt has 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,485 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company holds 3.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 180,011 shares. Private Harbour Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 3.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Natl Bank Trust holds 21,323 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil has 20,000 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Markel has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fjarde Ap reported 2.14M shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth holds 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,230 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 4.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Villere St Denis J Limited Liability accumulated 67,478 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16.