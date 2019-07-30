Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 59 2.11 N/A 5.27 10.29 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 9.16 N/A 0.66 9.65

Table 1 demonstrates Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is presently more expensive than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.8 beta indicates that Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is $66, with potential upside of 29.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 11.8% respectively. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -9.9% -14.38% -17.62% -26.24% -36.09% -11.62% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -1.85% -15.94% -10.39% -10.39% -35.23% 8.14%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Permian Basin Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.