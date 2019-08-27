Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Since Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 57 2.05 N/A 5.27 9.74 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and NextDecade Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.85 beta means Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 15.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, NextDecade Corporation has beta of -0.16 which is 116.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Occidental Petroleum Corporation and NextDecade Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 5 1 2.14 NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential is 34.96% at a $56.86 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares and 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares. 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation has weaker performance than Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats NextDecade Corporation.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.