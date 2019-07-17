Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

We are comparing Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 60 2.13 N/A 5.27 10.29 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.38 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1%

Liquidity

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Occidental Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s consensus target price is $66, while its potential upside is 28.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 94.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 11.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -9.9% -14.38% -17.62% -26.24% -36.09% -11.62% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.