Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Since Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 55 2.13 N/A 5.27 9.74 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.53 N/A 7.14 3.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 2 2.22 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 23.56% and an $56.17 average price target. On the other hand, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 13.94% and its average price target is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that Occidental Petroleum Corporation looks more robust than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.