Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 54 2.22 N/A 5.27 9.74 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 5.49 N/A 0.64 18.34

Table 1 highlights Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s 0.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 2 2.22 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is $56.17, with potential upside of 22.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 59.9%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation was less bearish than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.