Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 60 2.14 N/A 5.27 10.29 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.63 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s 2.12 beta is the reason why it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

The upside potential is 27.93% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation with average price target of $66. Oasis Petroleum Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.93 average price target and a 98.00% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oasis Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87% and 0% respectively. About 0.1% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -9.9% -14.38% -17.62% -26.24% -36.09% -11.62% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. has weaker performance than Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.