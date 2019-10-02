Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1,671,994,627.27% 19.00% 9.10% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 746.88M 45 9.74 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 7 2 2.20 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

$55.35 is the consensus target price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, with a potential upside of 29.38%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 92.22%. Given Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s peers beat Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.