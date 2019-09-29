Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 45 -1.74 746.88M 5.27 9.74 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 17 0.31 410.58M 1.60 12.01

In table 1 we can see Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Occidental Petroleum Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1,667,887,449.75% 19% 9.1% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 2,351,546,391.75% 25.7% 12.9%

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 7 2 2.20 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has an average price target of $55.35, and a 22.62% upside potential. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.8 average price target and a 52.88% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation looks more robust than Occidental Petroleum Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 99%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation was more bearish than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Occidental Petroleum Corporation on 11 of the 15 factors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.