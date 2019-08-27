Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Comparing side by side

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 57 2.05 N/A 5.27 9.74 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.08 N/A 0.18 55.06

Table 1 demonstrates Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Berry Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 5 1 2.14 Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has an average target price of $56.86, and a 34.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares and 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.