Occidental Petroleum Corporati (OXY) Holder Bbva Compass Bancshares Lowered Its Holding; Provise Management Group Has Boosted The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding by $340,320

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 8,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 113,002 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, up from 104,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 7.08 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (OXY) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 6,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 8,658 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 14,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 4.24 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,456 shares to 7,343 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 6,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,416 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 9,695 shares to 89,365 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

