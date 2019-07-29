Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stock Price Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake; Beacon Financial Group Has Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Rose

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 2,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 51,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 2.83M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 44,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 44,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 2.09 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) by 5,196 shares to 135,173 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SPY) by 9,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.59 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,806 are held by Nexus Investment Management Inc. Swedbank reported 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Ptnrs Incorporated reported 40,228 shares stake. Winslow Asset Management Incorporated reported 60,234 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Com accumulated 1.26% or 3.87 million shares. Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincoln Natl stated it has 33,375 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Vista Cap Prns reported 1,981 shares. Birmingham Management Com Inc Al reported 3.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 39,459 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Kansas-based First National Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 3.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 230,078 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 8,860 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 306,720 shares or 1.38% of the stock.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $718.41 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) by 96,800 shares to 96,842 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 70,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR).