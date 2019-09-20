Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stock Declined While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Cut by $2.68 Million Its Stake; Cacti Asset Management Has Boosted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $561,000; Market Value Rose

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 54,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 202 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 54,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 3.98 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 206,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.37M, up from 203,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $215.48. About 2.14M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – VONTOBEL HOLDING AG VONN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 69 FROM SFR 59.6; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS TAX REFORM THROWS GASOLINE ON M&A FIRE; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s Harvey Schwartz Is Set To Retire From The Investment Bank — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sees Gas and Power Rebound From 2017 Commodities Debacle; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 09/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Black-belt versus DJ: contenders to be next Goldman CEO; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 14,000 shares to 13,750 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Gaithersburg biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 218,551 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd Co stated it has 1,375 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway holds 18.35M shares. Telemus Capital stated it has 2,955 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 7.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.11M shares. First Amer Comml Bank holds 0.55% or 39,047 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Llc owns 390,567 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.29% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). James Investment reported 3,575 shares. Capital International Invsts holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8.18M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited holds 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 2,395 shares. 2,770 are owned by Natl Asset Mngmt Inc. 4,887 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Com reported 6,342 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tarbox Family Office owns 67 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested in 0.23% or 73,191 shares. Private Advisor Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited holds 8,937 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth has 7,250 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,647 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 1.34 million shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 155 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd owns 151,501 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 466,216 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 2,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 105,381 were accumulated by Piedmont Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $642.56M for 16.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN) by 35,673 shares to 76,830 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Occidental Announces Final Results in its Offers to Exchange Twenty-Three Series of Notes Issued by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Anadarko Holding Company, Anadarko Finance Company and Kerr-McGee Corporation For Occidental Notes – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dodge & Cox Comments on Occidental Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.