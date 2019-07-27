Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shares Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $2.77 Million Its Stake; Global Pmts (GPN) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Upped Stake

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 44,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 44,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 3,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,072 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 5,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 2.32 million shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 47,800 shares to 112,230 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) by 110,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.21 million for 11.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13,600 shares to 65,950 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pjt Partners Inc by 12,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,921 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.