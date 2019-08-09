Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shareholder Motco Has Cut Its Stake by $2.74 Million; As Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Share Value Declined, Voya Investment Management Has Boosted by $28.93 Million Its Position

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 4252.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 578,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 592,241 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73 million, up from 13,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 206,689 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN)

Motco decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 46.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 41,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 89,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 4.26 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 102,842 shares to 27,074 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 44,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,680 shares, and cut its stake in Pure Storage Inc.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K EAGLE BANCORP INC For: Aug 09 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EagleBank discloses ongoing government investigations as legal spending jumps – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 73,465 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Lc has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Basswood Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.15% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Utd Cap Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 52,815 shares. 10,445 were accumulated by Heritage Management Corporation. Goldman Sachs owns 0.01% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 339,228 shares. Capital Research Glob stated it has 246,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 27,019 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Co reported 0% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management accumulated 225 shares. Northern stated it has 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Intll Grp holds 0% or 24,079 shares. Sg Americas Securities owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 4,894 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Allstate Corporation holds 0.06% or 34,795 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Epoch Partners holds 1.74% or 6.02M shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Orleans Management La holds 29,249 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 711,467 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 181,555 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Agf Invs Inc owns 1.32M shares. 800 are owned by Whitnell. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) accumulated 4,592 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 125 shares. Goelzer Management Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). America First Advsrs Limited Company owns 900 shares. Verity Verity has 56,956 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Valuewalk.com which released: “Carl Icahn: Anadarko â€“ Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Deal Is Too Risky – ValueWalk” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Completes Acquisition of Anadarko (APC) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental sells $13B of debt to fund Anadarko deal – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.