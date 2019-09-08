Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Market Valuation Declined While Spirit Of America Management Decreased Holding; As Markel (MKL) Stock Value Rose, Wills Financial Group Raised Its Stake

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 205.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 3,378 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 1,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,238 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 51,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 74,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64 million shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,813 shares to 83,499 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $204,800 activity.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $603.78M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares to 880,379 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).