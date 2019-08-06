Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holder Stack Financial Management Has Boosted Stake; Greatmark Investment Partners Holds Stake in Coherent Com (COHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (COHR) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 6,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 24,322 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 17,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 139,768 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 156,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 148,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 48,634 shares. 464,737 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 6,500 shares. Terril Brothers owns 158,609 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 5,511 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 854 shares. Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10,389 shares. Hrt Lc accumulated 1,620 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 23,565 shares. Hood River Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.88% or 124,034 shares. King Luther Capital has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 3,295 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 63,853 shares. Synovus Corp reported 320 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 459 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bank stated it has 19 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Co accumulated 174,465 shares. British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Korea holds 867,308 shares. Orrstown Financial holds 10,114 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Indiana-based Old National Bankshares In has invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Co holds 0.06% or 2,161 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office Inc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Garnet Equity stated it has 5.43% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 79,488 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Roffman Miller Pa has 0.21% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 27,874 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 5.23 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.63 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has 589,826 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 36,549 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares.