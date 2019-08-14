Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holder Spirit Of America Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake Held by Jhl Capital Group Llc

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 51,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 74,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 17.63M shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 4.87M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 07/03/2018 – GM CEO wants Congress to expand tax credit for electric vehicles; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ. AUTOMOTIVE GROSS MARGIN +18.8%, EST. +14.3%; 15/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk Monday told employees the company plans to “flatten” its structure as it works to improve communication and trim activities “that are not vital” to its success; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TESLA’S MODEL S RECALL WILL TEMPORARILY DISRUPT RESIDUAL VALUE CASH FLOWS IF VEHICLE REPAIRS ARE DELAYED; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk will have to answer for Tesla’s Model 3 production woes on Wednesday’s earnings call:; 08/03/2018 – Tesla says Chief Accounting Officer Branderiz left for personal reasons; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 16/05/2018 – KIDMAN ENTERS BINDING LITHIUM HYDROXIDE OFFTAKE PACT WITH TESLA; 03/05/2018 – Is Musk Unhinged, And Other Questions for Cash-Constrained Tesla; 03/04/2018 – Tesla Misses Model 3 Production Goal but Shows Progress — 3rd Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares to 242,433 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).