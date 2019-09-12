Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Position by $2.68 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Increased by $46.25 Million as Shares Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 54,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 202 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 54,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 5390.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 355,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 362,363 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.46M, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 436,168 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (Put) (NYSE:PBI) by 487,147 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 47,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,659 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank has invested 0.34% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Umb Bank N A Mo stated it has 102,571 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 27,553 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 39,885 shares. 800 are owned by Whitnell. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.34% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Uss Inv Ltd accumulated 0.39% or 730,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 32,078 shares. Regis Mgmt Llc holds 42,904 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 239,986 shares. Synovus Fincl has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 15,322 shares. Dupont Management Corp holds 0.06% or 52,820 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South State holds 0.04% or 6,480 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $624.25M for 16.36 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 21,892 shares to 24,242 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.