Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Position Has Increased by Hollencrest Securities Llc; Lazard LTD Class A (LAZ) Share Price Rose While River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Class A (LAZ) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 66,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 928,606 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.94 million, down from 995,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 236,285 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 19/03/2018 – LAZARD BOUGHT 9.73M TURK TELEKOM SHRS; RAISING STAKE TO 5.26%; 10/04/2018 – David Gibson Joins Lazard Asset Management as Managing Director; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 90.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,922 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, up from 10,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 3.76 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp has 49,885 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc reported 481,781 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.47% or 37,622 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.01% or 772 shares in its portfolio. 5,055 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Smithfield reported 0.01% stake. Regis Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 42,904 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 6,435 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bb&T invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 200 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 35,088 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $804.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,559 shares to 93,861 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) by 39,994 shares to 257,988 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 342,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,209 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).