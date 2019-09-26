Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Its Position by $472,500; Ensign Group (ENSG) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Stake by $306,656

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 3,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 9,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 404,318 shares traded or 51.25% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG)

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 90.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,922 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 10,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 4.24 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76M for 23.41 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 239,337 shares to 696,172 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Com owns 5,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 776,107 shares. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 254,818 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Com has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Scotia Capital Incorporated holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 1.52 million shares. Bessemer Group reported 81,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Psagot House Limited has 0.07% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 29,000 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 6,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,599 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atomera Inc 00500 by 309,092 shares to 565,365 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 10,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,886 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 231,647 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 11,554 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Btc Mgmt owns 7,371 shares. 643 were reported by Adirondack Tru. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 28,862 shares. New York-based Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 29,378 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 166,378 shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,325 shares in its portfolio. 809,645 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Capital Invest Counsel accumulated 38,613 shares.

