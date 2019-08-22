Occidental Petro (OXY) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Its Stake by $421.75 Million as Share Value Declined; Peconic Partners Boosted Its Mastec (MTZ) Position by $211.70 Million; Stock Value Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petro (OXY) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 6,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 62,410 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 billion, up from 56,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 4.15 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 4.41M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 394,086 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Limited reported 23,583 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Associated Banc reported 0.18% stake. Cap Inv Counsel Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,820 shares. Fragasso Group accumulated 40,192 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Taurus Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1.19M are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fil Limited reported 4 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs has invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 603,840 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Moreover, Coho Prtn Ltd has 2.88% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.92 million shares. Bp Public Ltd invested in 0.2% or 79,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.39% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% or 141,212 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.64% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petro (NYSE:APC) by 11,120 shares to 70,796 shares, valued at $3.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,206 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was made by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Co reported 13,698 shares stake. 7.81 million are owned by Blackrock. Laurion Capital LP holds 20,043 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 7,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Fin Lc holds 0.02% or 6,885 shares in its portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel reported 16,920 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 484,778 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tygh Cap holds 0.87% or 103,422 shares. Coe Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 3% or 53,769 shares. Zacks Mngmt holds 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 33,876 shares. 446 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 12,318 shares. James Inv Research Inc holds 0.02% or 7,796 shares in its portfolio.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,275 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

