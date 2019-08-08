Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lowered Holding by $5.12 Million; Willingdon Wealth Management Holding in Carnival (CCL) Decreased by $1.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 23,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 193 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 24,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 2.15 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 69.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp analyzed 77,529 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 34,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 112,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 8.93 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 157,339 shares to 222,507 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 46,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 58,683 shares. Eastern Financial Bank reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 79,743 shares. Peoples Corporation accumulated 7,894 shares. 288,082 are held by United Capital Financial Advisers Lc. Whitnell & holds 800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 39,600 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Zwj Counsel Inc has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sfe Invest Counsel invested 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 133,100 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Business Financial Services Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Alpha Windward Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pnc Fin Serv Grp Inc reported 821,392 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Investment Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 64,767 shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 95 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 12,727 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 771,134 shares. 642,932 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Ironwood Fincl Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.15% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). New York-based Boyar Asset has invested 1.35% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.12% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 56,727 shares.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 52,290 shares to 142,278 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 59,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.