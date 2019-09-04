Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined While Arrow Financial Increased Its Holding; Fairpointe Capital Cut Its Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $7.76 Million as Market Value Rose

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool (WHR) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 58,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 602,638 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.08M, down from 661,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 574,487 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 6.91 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 328,335 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 90,545 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1,573 shares. Bbt Capital Management Lc reported 4,081 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 11,698 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 1.44% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 26,359 are owned by Royal London Asset Ltd. 18,569 are held by Burney. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,152 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 2,633 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 117,850 shares.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.10M for 8.71 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc by 637,004 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $45.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG) by 129,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Cars.Com.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 629,415 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.06% or 77,516 shares in its portfolio. 154,914 are owned by Flippin Bruce Porter. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 940 shares. 2,950 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Earnest Prtn Limited Com stated it has 51,812 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.14M shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa owns 9,308 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Prns holds 6.02M shares. North Star Inv Management Corp owns 524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 29,159 were accumulated by Fulton Natl Bank Na. Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 7,266 shares in its portfolio.

