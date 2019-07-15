Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined While Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $309,804; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Stake in Cme Group (CME) Increased by $2.35 Million as Stock Rose

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.93 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.82. About 436,961 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 - Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 18/05/2018 - CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT PRESSURED BY HIGHER CORN PRICES, WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 04/04/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,209 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 6.12M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15M shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Wall St drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yield curve steeper, rate cut bets unmoved by inflation gain – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aquis Exchange to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 5 – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Futures fall on concerns over U.S.-China trade fallout – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital Management owns 33,640 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Cantillon Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 3.37% or 1.93M shares. Lazard Asset Llc holds 0.01% or 20,185 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated holds 114,090 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Co holds 191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 121,456 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.28M shares stake. 1,250 are owned by Logan Capital Mgmt Inc. Davenport Ltd Liability Co reported 0.56% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 15,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Gru owns 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 507,975 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 125 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 9,881 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Northern Trust accumulated 9.89 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Westwood Holdings Gru Inc has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,025 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 1.33% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 184,538 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 1.09 million shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 13 shares. Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.26% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 37.18 million are held by State Street Corporation. Da Davidson & Com reported 164,243 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.29% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stephens Ar holds 107,672 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department invested in 834 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 20,296 shares to 328,604 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 31,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,735 shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of June 14 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.11M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.