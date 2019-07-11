Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined While Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Cypress Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 116,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 119,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 6.79 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 237.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,280 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches Occidental proxy fight, to seek four new directors – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares to 24,810 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). City Holding Com owns 26,547 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 423,170 are owned by Artisan Partners Partnership. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.44% or 2.53 million shares. Swedbank accumulated 1.54 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.84% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3,875 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.12% or 216,416 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 13,404 shares in its portfolio. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 6,839 shares. 13,986 are held by Founders Secs Limited Co. Albert D Mason reported 7,483 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sun Life Incorporated holds 23,380 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $809.85M for 11.63 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares to 46,009 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,316 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $3.08M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealthcare Awards Goodwill Industries of Kentucky $90,000 to Benefit Workforce Re-entry Program – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Recent Earthquakes in California – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Almost Had Some Fed Fun – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Why These Big Names Got Drubbed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helen Ross McNabb Center, University of Tennessee Medical Center and the United Health Foundation to Expand Access to Substance Abuse Treatment Services in Eastern Tennessee – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.