Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $14.26 Million; Basswood Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Lear (LEA) by $1.71 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 122,244 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 109,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 491,927 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 216,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 475,005 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, down from 691,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $55.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru invested in 15,273 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ssi Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,038 shares. Bessemer Group has 0.48% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Prudential Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 750,177 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 7,135 shares. Cap Ww reported 27.44 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. National Pension Ser holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 798,969 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested in 369,200 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,872 shares. First Mercantile Com accumulated 7,871 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 246,340 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Burns J W New York, a New York-based fund reported 30,127 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 55,322 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 144,680 shares to 293,171 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 33,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,028 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).