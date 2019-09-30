Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined While American Trust Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding; First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Market Value Declined While Castine Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $348,912

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 4.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 25,031 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 12/03/2018 – First Bank Helps Make The Dreams Of Three North Carolina Residents Come True; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBNC)

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $222,850 worth of stock was bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 199,825 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 5.84 million shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 28,862 shares or 0.87% of the stock. First Foundation owns 236,863 shares. 10,407 are held by Planning Advisors Limited Liability Co. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 103,625 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Encompass Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 4.61% stake. Sun Life invested in 0.13% or 10,105 shares. Parkside Comml Bank accumulated 5,541 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 2.06 million were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Group Llp. Salem Counselors accumulated 0% or 1,052 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 116,066 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 580,939 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp reported 101,871 shares.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.78M for 11.27 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American has 18,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 82,242 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management invested in 22,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,265 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 237 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 561,966 shares in its portfolio. Castine Mgmt Limited Com invested in 191,403 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 6,194 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin And Commerce Tn has invested 0.67% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.39M shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability holds 17,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 30,543 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 47,863 shares or 0% of the stock.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 54,785 shares to 344,862 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 39,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).