Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined While Verition Fund Management Upped Position; Uss Investment Management LTD Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Cut by $37.74 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.71 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 328.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 28,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,549 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 8,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.45M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 17,421 shares. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Horizon Invs Limited Liability holds 16,933 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,869 were reported by Cibc Ww. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc owns 821,392 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Axa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 209,360 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel invested in 3,561 shares. Amer Inv Advsr Llc accumulated 44,431 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Hilltop reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Perritt Mngmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 11,791 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Brinker Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 112,649 shares. Lyons Wealth Management Lc accumulated 1.53% or 8,200 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 711,467 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 5,968 shares to 3,598 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of stock was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06M for 24.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 400,000 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $41.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 423,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 8,644 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.27% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.03M shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pitcairn holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 22,356 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,862 shares. Ameritas invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Schmidt P J Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 80,312 shares. Guardian Tru, a California-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. M Kraus & owns 3.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 107,556 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 7,551 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 39.91 million shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of stock was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.