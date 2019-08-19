Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined While Adams Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted Its Teradata Del (TDC) Holding by $1.07 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 24,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 49,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 604,210 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6.29M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.39 million, down from 6.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock or 9,100 shares. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,008 shares to 55,597 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 85,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,909 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

