Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Upped by Mackay Shields Llc; As W & T Offshore (WTI) Share Price Declined, Holder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 69,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 4.97 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.32 million, down from 5.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 1.97M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – W&T INITIALLY RECEIVES 30.0% OF NET REVENUES FROM DRILLING PROGRAM WELLS; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP; 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 11,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 200,645 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, up from 189,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 8.48M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

