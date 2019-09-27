Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Has Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc; Ashmore Group Plc Has Increased Holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) as Market Valuation Rose

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 121.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 383,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90 million, up from 316,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 5.29 million shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 29/05/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says no threat of a coup amid truckers’ protest; 14/03/2018 – BR DISTRIBUIDORA EXPECTS PETROBRAS TO KEEP FUEL MARGINS TIGHT; 09/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IN TALKS FOR NEW ACCORD W/DISTRIBUTORS INCLUDING BR; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem to talk new naphtha contract with Petrobras- CEO; 19/04/2018 – PBR: Petrobras nearing refinery investment for oil swap with CNP; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil court blocks inclusion of choice oil blocks in March round; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS’ BORROWING COSTS TO CONTINUE FALLING: CFO MONTEIRO; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 19/04/2018 – Petrobras gets three bids for gas pipeline network; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’ DAILY PRICE ADJUSTMENTS HAVING AN IMPACT: CELESTINO

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 1.53 million shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 7.55M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379.47M, up from 6.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 2.24M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 658,135 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $20.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avianca Holdings Sa (NYSE:AVH) by 458,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru reported 13,301 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 4,108 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.56% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rothschild Investment Il reported 0.04% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Community National Bank Na has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 200 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.76% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 128,456 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Massachusetts Fin Ser Co Ma holds 4.11 million shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,854 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 11,541 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Guardian Invest Mngmt holds 0.7% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 16,015 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A..

