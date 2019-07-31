Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Has Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.81 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 18,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,382 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 50,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 3.82 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 512.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,869 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 1,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 5.19 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,998 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,627 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42 are held by Horrell Mngmt. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 3,876 were reported by Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com. Evercore Wealth Lc reported 10,128 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,916 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested in 8,568 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 375 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.37% or 27.15 million shares. 101,498 were accumulated by Redwood Ltd Liability Corporation. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,345 shares. Cypress Cap Group reported 7,605 shares stake. Td Asset Management holds 0.24% or 2.39M shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 6,805 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 6,843 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 254,832 shares to 149,441 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 23,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,125 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.