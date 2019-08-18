Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake Has Boosted by Capital Planning Advisors Llc; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Raised Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) as Valuation Declined

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 312,144 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 142,994 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 307,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,704 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,576 shares. Lateef Investment L P, California-based fund reported 263,768 shares. Dsam Prns (London) invested 3.33% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Linscomb And Williams reported 3,404 shares stake. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt accumulated 15,996 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 226,609 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 661,423 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp owns 7,404 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 434,179 shares. Nikko Asset Americas has 720,364 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,643 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.12% or 198,265 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 24,276 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 142,689 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 820,938 shares. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bingham Osborn Scarborough owns 5,658 shares. Montag A & Associates holds 3,210 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South State has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Chem Comml Bank invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 81,897 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amica Mutual Insur Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.15% or 340,359 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 50 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Company holds 0.87% or 56,956 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares to 148,530 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).